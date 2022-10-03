Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, October 3

The death has occurred of Dermot St John

Leixlip, Kildare / Mullingar, Westmeath



Dermot St John (Leixlip Park, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Patrick’s Street, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath) October 1st 2022, (peacefully), in the wonderful care of the staff at Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip in the company of his family. Beloved husband of Bridie and dear father of Annmarie and Susan. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, grandsons Aaron and Miles, sons-in-law Padraic and Stephen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday evening (5th October) between 6pm and 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning (6th October) to The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Dermot’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online by following the link below:

https://churchmedia.tv/our-ladys-nativity

The committal service at Newlands Cross Crematorium on Thursday afternoon at 12.40pm may be viewed by following the link below;

https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland. https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved/become-a-friend-support-asi/donate/

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) SMITH

Bishop Rogan Park, Kilcullen, Kildare / Kells, Meath



SMITH Patrick (Paddy) Bishop Rogan Park, Kilcullen, Co Kildare and late of Loyd, Kells, Co Meath - 1st October 2022 peacefully in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Willowbrook Nursing Home. Predeceased by his loving wife Margaret. Sadly missed by his son Stephen, daughter-in-law Sinead, grandchildren Katie, Ben and Tommy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Paddy Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Tuesday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10am to arrive at the Church off the Sacred Heart & St Brigid Killcullen for Mass at 10.45am. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart-and-st-brigid-kilcullen Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium to arrive for 12.40pm and which will be live streamed on https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Family flowers only please

The death has occurred of Noel Devine

Celbridge, Kildare / Ballyfermot, Dublin



Noel Devine (Dara Court, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Clifden Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin & late of The Castletown Inn, Celbridge and The Millionaires Showband) September 30th, 2022. (peacefully), at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved husband of Cee. Pre-deceased by his loving parents Dolly and Shamie and his sister Ann.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, his special boy Noel Shorte, brothers Mick, Anthony, Christopher and Patrick, sisters Clare and Betty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Monday evening (3rd October) between 5pm and 8pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Tuesday morning (4th October) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery, Celbridge.

Noel’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online by following the link below:https://celstra.ie/st-patricks-webcam/

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation. https://irishheart.ie/ways-to-give/

House strictly private please.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh an anam dílis”