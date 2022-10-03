Gardaí in Leixlip hold centenary event at Castletown House

The Garda helicopter lands at Castletown House in Celbrige / Kildare Garda Division
Leixlip Garda Station hosted a centenary celebration in Celbridge on Saturday.
The event took place from 12pm to 3pm at Castletown House.
Members of the public were invited to come along to this family fun day.
Garda units present included the Garda Helicopter, the Garda Dog Unit, Garda Armed Response Unit, Garda Mounted Unit.
There were also current and former garda patrol cars as well as Garda memorabilia on display.
He is described as being 5’10” in height with a slight build, black hair and brown eyes. Gardaí are concerned for Vasilijs’ well-being.
The draw for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying groups will be live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player this Sunday, October 9, from 11am. PIC: Sportsfile
The REA said that between July to September, three-bed semis commanded average prices of €390,000 in Maynooth, €380,000 in Celbridge, €365,000 in Naas and €310,000 in Newbridge.
With sea swimming and the use of our beaches increasingly popular all year-round, it’s a timely reminder that our flushing behaviour has a direct impact on the environment
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.