Minister Roderic O' Gorman will make decision over proposed modular homes soon — Kildare Senator

A Senator based in Kildare has said that Minister Roderic O' Gorman will make a decision over proposed modular homes soon.

The news follows after Lakeside Park/Highfield/Dara Park (LHD) Action Group member Tom McDonnell told Kildare FM Radio Station this morning that a follow-up protest in opposition to the proposed modular homes in Newbridge will be taking place this weekend.

Senator Fiona O' Loughlin told the Leader that the final decision on the two modular homes projects in the LHD area in Newbridge and Beechgrove in Rathangan are 'paused', with the final decision to be made by Minister Roderic O’Gorman and his Department (The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth).

The Fianna Fáil politician, who is based in Newbridge and was born in Rathangan, said: "I have been liaising with Minister O’Gorman in relation to the controversial projects in Rathangan and Newbridge.

"The Dept are considering the issues that have been raised by local residents in Kildare and that there will be further site evaluation and engagement before a final decision was made."

Senator Fiona O' Loughlin, Fianna Fáil

She added: "I have no issue with the concept of modular housing, but I genuinely believe that they were totally in the wrong places."

Senator O' Loughlin also said that the village of Rathangan had no places in its schools or GP practices, as well as a lack of public transport.

In addition, she pointed out that the chosen site in the LHD area was a public green area.

Senator O' Loughlin said: "Councillors have just signed off on the County Development plan. Neither site in Kildare had been zoned for housing, and the plan was for them be exempted from the need for planning permission to speed up the delivery of accommodation for Ukrainian refugees.

"I think it's important that we follow the right process, with adequate and open consultation."

"The Minister will shortly make his decision on the sites and I will be liaising to see that the concerns of residents are factored in," she concluded.

Minister O' Gorman's Dept has said that the government has approved the development of up to 500 units of modular accommodation in different configurations over two phases.

It was also announced that final configuration of sites will be informed by further site evaluation and engagement.

Both phases of the project are expected to be delivered by the Spring of 2023.