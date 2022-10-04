Search

04 Oct 2022

Private security service company nominated for three Kildare Business Awards

Private security service company nominated for three Kildare Business Awards

Sean Hall, Managing Director of Manguard Plus. File Photograph

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

04 Oct 2022 12:05 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A private security service company is in the running for three Kildare Business Awards.

Manguard Plus have been nominated for Best Performing Large Business Of The Year, Excellence in Community and Best Employee with Garry Bergin.

This year's Kildare Business Awards, which is sponsored by EirGrid, will take place on Thursday, November 24 in Killashee Hotel. 

Commenting on the announcement, Managing Director of Manguard Plus, Sean Hall, said: "We are absolutely delighted to be finalists in the Kildare Business Awards.

FUNDRAISER: Coffee morning in aid of hospice to take place in Newbridge, County Kildare

This week's Leinster Leader is in shops today and available at www.leinsterleader.ie

"The County Kildare Chamber puts a huge amount of work into supporting, promoting and advocating for business and these upcoming Awards are testament to that."

Mr Hall said that the nominations 'mean a lot to us' and said that the company takes 'enormous pride in striving for absolute best practise in these (categories).'

He added: "This year has been a particularly excellent year for Manguard Plus as we have won several high profile Awards, but making it to the Finals of our own county’s business awards is especially heartening."

Manguard Plus, which is based in Naas, is the largest privately owned Irish security company in Ireland.

Established in 1996 it employs up to 1,300 people and counts Aer Lingus, Dublin Port Company, DSV and Virgin Media among its clients.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media