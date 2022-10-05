Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, October 5

The death has occurred of Dympna Brilly (née Dunne)

Long Road, Rathcoffey, Kildare / Straffan, Kildare



Brilly (nee Dunne), Dympna, Long Road, Rathcoffey and late of Alasty, Straffan, Co. Kildare, October 4th 2022, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock. Beloved wife of the late Tommy (Tailor), deeply regretted by her loving children Deirdre, John, Linda and David, son-in-law Damien, daughter-in-law Sharron, grandchildren Caoimhe, Aidan and Nathan, sisters-in-law Chrissie and Agnes, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous, on Thursday from 4pm, followed by removal at 6.30pm to arrive at Rathcoffey Church for 7pm evening prayers. Funeral mass on Friday at 11am, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery.

The evening prayers on Thursday at 7pm and Dympna's funeral Mass on Friday at 11am can be viewed live by clicking on the following link : https://www.claneparish.com/rathcoffey-webcam/

The death has occurred of Teresa MALONEY (née Martin)

Leixlip, Kildare / Kiltoom, Roscommon / Creggs, Galway



TERESA MALONEY (née Martin) Leixlip and formerly of Mount Martin, Kiltoom. October 2nd, 2022; following a brief admission to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Predeceased by her devoted husband James (formerly of Moate House, Creggs) and darling Mam to Ger, Tom and Mike. Teresa will be sadly missed by her family, Tom’s partner Mags, Wency her loyal carer, her sisters-in-law Eileen and Chrissie and her cherished grandchildren Emma, Ailbhe, Matthew, Aoibh, Patrick, Kate and Luke, her great-grandson Rossa, her nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and wonderful neighbours.

May Teresa rest in peace.

Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip (Eircode W23 A977) on Thursday evening arriving for Funeral Service at 6 o’c. Mass of the Resurrection on Friday 11 o’c with her final journey (via Kiltoom) to Glenamaddy Cemetery, Co Galway arriving for burial at 3 o’c approx. For those wishing to offer their sympathies, we suggest using the online condolence link below. The Maloney family very much appreciate your support at this time. House private and family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Gerry Moran

Kingsgrove, Athy, Kildare



Gerry is survived by his brother Billy and sister-in-law Rita, his sister Maura and brother-in-law Bill, his nephews and nieces Anthony, Sylvia,Ian, Caroline, Sharon, and Colm and their families. He was beloved by his neighbours and his fellow members of Athy Golf Club.

May Gerry Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy, on Thursday evening (October 6th) from 5pm until 7pm. Removal at 10.30am on Friday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am, see link http://www.parishofathy.ie/. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Those who would like to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so in the 'Condolence' section below.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Ron) O'Brien

Castleroe West, Maganey, Kildare



Predeceased by his parents Brigid and Jack O' Brien, his sister Brigid O' Mahoney and brothers Jack and Noel. Dearly loved husband of Celine. Loving father of Ruaidhrí and Gearóid and daughters-in-law Georgina and Emer. Sadly missed by his adored grandchildren Cathal, Fionn, Aoife, Méadhbh, Tomás and great grandson Ronan. Sadly missed by his sisters, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy on Wednesday evening (October 5th) from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at The Church of Saint Laurence O'Toole, Levitstown for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul. House private please. Those who would like to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so in the 'Condolence' section below.

The death has occurred of Marion PERDISATT (née Ennis)

Ballyhagen, Carbury, Kildare, W91 X3X0



Unexpectedly at home. Marion will be deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family; her husband Gerry, her children Rory, Gerard, Denise, David, Alan, Shane and Carolyn, her adored eighteen granchildren, brother Michael, sisters Mary and Rina, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews. relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Marion Rest in Peace

Reposing at her daughter Denise's home in Ballyhagen (Eircode W91 X3X0) this Wednesday from 4pm to 7pm with Rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in the Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium at 3.15pm approx. You can also take part in Marion's Funeral Mass on the Carbury Parish Webcam via the following link:

https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/

Personal messages of condolence can be left using the link at the bottom of this page. The family would like to thank you for your support at this difficult time.

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to The Mater Foundation.

House private except from 4pm to 7pm on Wednesday, please.