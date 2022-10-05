LATEST: Gardaí investigating assault in Kildare town

Garda Station lantern
Gardaí in Kildare town have appealed for information on an incident in which a man was allegedly assaulted by a stranger in the early hours of Saturday.
The victim who was aged in his 20s sustained minor injures after he was punched in the face in the Market Square area.
Local gardaí are examining local CCTV footage as part of their investigation.
Officers have also appealed for information from witnesses.
A Garda Press Office spokesperson said: "Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault of male (20s) which occurred in Kildare Town in the early hours of Saturday morning, 1st October 2022."
Evonne Boland of the Newbridge Community Development group speaking at the initial consultation back in June.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.