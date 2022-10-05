Search

05 Oct 2022

Housing body says that 55 new social homes are now under construction in Kildare

The group now owns and manages 319 homes across Kildare.

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

05 Oct 2022 3:47 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

One of Ireland’s largest Approved Housing Bodies and service providers, Respond, have 55 new social homes in construction in County Kildare.

The properties are being constructed in The Vestry, Athy and in Westfield, Leixlip.

The announcement was made as Respond’s Annual Report 2021 was launched today by Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O' Brien TD.

The group now owns and manages 319 homes across Kildare.

Spokesperson for Respond Niamh Randall said: "Our Annual Report is a snapshot of the great work carried out by our teams on the ground supporting those who need it most in our communities. Central to this support is providing families with access to stable, long-term homes where they can put down roots as part of a local community. 

"Despite the challenge of construction cost inflation, we have 1,422 new social and cost rental homes under construction across the country. We are committed to continuing to help alleviate the massive need nationwide for social housing and supporting the Government’s Housing for All strategy."

She continued: "Respond’s current building programme has a value of more than €1 billion. However, the current models for delivering social and cost rental homes are proving increasingly challenging in light of construction cost inflation, which has seen significant increases in the last 12 months, along with the recent increases in interest rates. 

"We are working with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage on a welcome review of the structure and operation of Capital Advanced Leasing Facility (CALF) funding scheme. The CALF scheme enables Approved Housing Bodies like Respond to deliver social homes.

"In addition, we welcome commitments to make changes to the Cost Rental Equity Loan Scheme as part of Budget 2023."

Minister O' Brien also commented on the news: "I would like to commend Respond’s work in supporting families across the country, both in terms of delivering new homes and the wider community support services it offers.

"The Government’s Housing for All strategy is focused on increasing the housing supply, in addition to providing a range of affordable purchase and rental measures. Respond’s work is critical in helping us towards achieving these goals.”

In addition to its role as an Approved Housing Body delivering housing developments and cost rental schemes, Respond provides several additional services to communities nationwide, including family homeless services, Early Learning and School Aged Care services, and services for older people, families and refugees.

HELPING DISPLACED UKRAINIANS

Ms Randall also said that Respond is committed to helping displaced Ukrainians: "We are there for people in good times but also in their most difficult moments, such as for those experiencing homelessness or fleeing from their home countries because of war.

"In recent months our experienced Refugee Resettlement Team have welcomed a small number of refugees from Ukraine to accommodation repurposed for their use.

She added: "Approximately half of our 350 staff have a background in social care and this expertise and experience adds to Respond’s service offering for both our tenants and service users."

Respond has 1,422 new social and cost rental homes in construction nationwide, and provided 16.4 per cent of all new social and cost rental homes built by Approved Housing Bodies nationwide last year.

The organisation delivered 624 new social and affordable homes in 2021 and commenced construction on 778 homes, bringing the number of properties it owns or manages to over 6,500.

