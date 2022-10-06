Search

06 Oct 2022

Open day at St Conleth's Community College a great success

Niamh O'Donoghue

06 Oct 2022 9:54 AM

Sixth class students from Scoil Mhuire Ballymany, Scoil Bhríde, Milltown, St Conleth and Mary’s Primary School, St Patricks National School, the Patrician Primary School, Scoil Na Naomh Uilig and Newbridge Educate Together were invited to tour St Conleth’s Community College on Thursday, September 29.   

Students from the six primary schools got to experience secondary school life at St. Conleth’s Community College by observing past projects, classroom-based assessments and junior and senior cycle students at work on projects and completing research in the Engineering, Woodwork, History, Graphics, Wood Turning, Metalwork, Religion, Home Economics and Art 

Studets visiting Metalwork, Woodwoork and graphics observed techniques like laser cutting, wood turning, carving, pyrography, solid works, sketching  and drilling.  

In the Learning Support room students were shown how current students can develop to the best of their abilities and how the school caters to many different learning styles.  

The Music room showed how students can experience playing instruments such as the guitar, drums, the ukulele, the piano and singing as part of Junior Cycle Music. 

In the Home Economics room visiting students were invited to watch some of our students bake brownies and cupcakes and make pizza.  

The three science labs put chemistry, biology and physics experiments on display for students to observe and for a few lucky students got to conduct experiments themselves. Also, from the Biology perspective 6th class students were shown eyes, livers, kidneys, and lungs being dissected. 

In the art room the students were invited to make sculptures with newspaper and plaster and view some past projects. 

Students said some of their favourite parts were making sculptures in art, the experiments in the science labs, investigating sources in the history room, learning different languages, taking part in the maths quiz, watching the motorised machines move in metalwork and of course winning treats in business. The day was a great success and fun for everyone who attended.  

St. Conleth’s Community College is open for application to first year until the closing day of Friday, October 25. More details on the website www.stconlethscc.ie 

Local News

