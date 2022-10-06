Search

06 Oct 2022

BREAKING: 14 people arrested in major Garda op which included searches on Kildare border

Fourteen people arrested in Offaly after series of searches by gardai in the county

Fourteen people arrested after series of searches by gardai in the county

06 Oct 2022 1:33 PM

Fourteen people were arrested in Offaly on Wednesday after series of searches, patrols and checkpoints carried out by gardai in the county

As part of Operation Thor and ongoing investigations into local criminal activity, Gardaí in County Offaly conducted a day-of-action on Wednesday, October 5.

In the course of the operation Gardaí from Tullamore, Clara and Edenderry carried out a range of planned policing activities across the county, including searches, patrols and checkpoints, resulting in the arrest of 14 persons.

Six residential properties were searched under warrant at locations in Clara and Edenderry targeting the sale and supply of illegal drugs, resulting in the seizure of drugs worth in excess of €12,000 and the arrest of three persons.

Five people sought in relation to an incident of Violent Disorder in Tullamore in July were arrested and charged before the courts and two further arrests were made as part of ongoing investigations into theft and drugs related matters.

In addition, four bench warrants were executed before Tullamore District Court.

Throughout the day crime and burglary patrols, both covert and high visibility, were carried out along with a series of checkpoints. A number of road traffic and crime related detections were made.

This was the first of a number of planned activities by Gardaí in Offaly in support of the Winter Phase of Operation Thor.

