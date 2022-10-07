Roy Keane visits Kildare to launch Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind’s annual car raffle

Roy Keane with, from PG Duffy & Sons, Conor Duffy, Eithne Duffy & Pat Duffy. Also, Tom and Philomena Geoghegan with Neil Plunkett from Citroën
Soccer legend Roy Keane recently visited Newbridge to launch Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind’s annual car raffle.
The raffle, which is being supported by local Citroën dealership PG Duffy & Sons, will see the winner driving away in a 2023 Citroën C4. The draw will take place at the charity’s National Training Centre in Cork on Friday 27 January 2023.
Chair of the Newbridge Branch of Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind Philomena Geoghegan said; “We’re thrilled to welcome Roy to Newbridge. He’s very familiar with our work here to raise awareness and funds for Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind. It was a great opportunity for him to thank Pat and Eithne Duffy for their support of the car raffle. You can find out where we’ll be selling tickets by following us on Facebook (search Irish Guide Dogs Newbridge Branch). Hopefully we might have a local winner when the draw takes place in January.”
Tickets can also be purchased online at https://shop.guidedogs.ie/products/car-raffle-ticket
