07 Oct 2022

BREAKING: Plans revealed to accommodate 400 Ukrainians in proposed development at former Kildare hotel

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

07 Oct 2022 11:59 AM

Plans have been revealed to accommodate Ukrainian people fleeing war in their home country in the former Red House Hotel between Naas and Newbridge.

County Limerick company Blockstar Ltd, which acquired the Red House site from NAMA in 2014, unveiled detailed designs for the proposed project at a public meeting organised by Cllr Noel Heavey in Newbridge last night.

Blockstar Ltd, which was established in 2008 and is registered in Kilmallock, believes that up to 400 displaced Ukrainian citizens could be accommodated in the first phase of a development on the site.

Last July Cllr Heavey called for the shuttered hotel facility on the R445 be renovated in order to offer accommodation during the housing crisis.

However Chief Fire Officer Celina Barrett said she did not believe the building was in compliance with fire safety regulations and may require a new Fire Safety Certificate. 

Kildare County Council has previously said that the property is currently in private ownership and would require the agreement of the owners to bringing forward the building as a functioning residence which would be suitable to provide housing.d.

The council also said it identified the sprawling property on the R445 as a possible location for refugees in a submission to Government departments in relation to the provision of accommodation.

Officials added that a detailed assessment of the property in terms of its suitability would have to be carried.

Sources of funding to pay for any improvements of the building would also have to be identified.

Last year the property was designated a derelict site by the council.

The Environment Section of the local authority has also given notice that the site has been entered in the Derelict Sites register.

