08 Oct 2022

PROPERTY WATCH: Auction features wide range of items from the estate of the late Mrs Imelda O’Flynn

The late Mrs Imelda Flynn

08 Oct 2022 9:06 AM

A two-day public auction takes place on October 18 and 19 including a facinating range of items from the estate of the late Mrs Imelda O’Flynn (1927 — 2022) of Athlone, Co. Westmeath.

The auction, by order the executors, will feature a private collection of antique furniture, jewellery, paintings, gilded mirrors, collectables and much more.

The auction will also include the collection of Edward and Lily Alford (deceased), other private entries and part clearances with approximately 140 lots of as-new gold jewellery commissioned to order but never worn.

The sale has been removed to the auction room, Kells for convenience of sale.

First lady president of Athlone’s Chamber of Commerce and an acclaimed award-winning actress, Mrs Mel O’Flynn was deeply involved with The Little Theatre from 1961 to 2022, where she produced and acted in many productions. Her last stage debut was at age 91 — a remarkable woman.

A collector for over sixty years, she also founded Arcadia Antiques (Athlone and Galway) in the 1980s to help fund her private passion, a noted collection of jewellery, silver and antiques.

Spanning a wide range of eras, Matthews Auctioneers are delighted to disperse the collection, a time capsule and reflection of this remarkable lady.

The proceeds of some lots are to be given to Madra, an animal welfare charity, another interest close to the deceased’s heart.

Auction Dates: Tuesday, October 18, 2:30pm; Wednesday, October 19, 5:30pm.

Tuesday Lots 1 — 799 antiques — collectables, etc.

Wednesday Lots 800 — 1,328 — jewellery, gold, silver, etc.

The catalogue will be online on October 4 at www.matthewsauctionrooms.com

The items will be on public view in Kells on Saturday, October 15 from 12 noon - 5pm; Sunday, October 16 from 12 Noon - 5pm; Monday, October 17 from 11am - 5pm; Tuesday, October 18 from 11am - 2pm.

The auction takes place at Duke Brothers Building, 7 Market Street, Kells, Co. Meath. E-mail: info@matthewsauctionroom
s.com

Call 046-9240568 for further information.

Local News

