KILDARE ANIMALS IN NEED: Little Puzzle is looking for a home

The KWWSPCA would like to thank Crown Paints in Blanchardstown and Newbridge for their very kind donation of paint for the KWWSPCA Animal Shelter. This very generous donation was accepted by one of our volunteers, Pauline, from Shannon at the Crown Decorating Centre in Newbridge last week.

Do you Want to Adopt a Kitten?

The KWWSPCA Kitty Cottage will be open every Saturday in October from 12 to 3 pm at the KWWSPCA Animal Shelter near Athgarvan. W12 RV60. If you are interested in adopting a kitten and would like to see the kittens available for adoption, please make an appointment to avoid disappointment by texting 089 4588162.

There is an adoption fee of €100 but each kitten will have been vaccinated, microchipped, treated for worms and fleas and the fee also covers the cost of the neutering/spaying of the kitten when it is old enough. Proof of identity will be needed. If you cannot come at that time, please text the number and arrangements can be made for you to visit at another time.

This little kitten is called Puzzle. He might be at the shelter when you visit but if not, there will be other lovely kittens available for adoption.

