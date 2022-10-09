KILDARE CHARITY EVENT: Boo for Barretstown at Russborough

On Sunday the 23rd of October, the beautiful demesne of Russborough House, near Blessington will be transformed into a Halloween spooktacular for all the family to have a seriously fun day and help raise vital funds for Kildare children’s charity, Barretstown.

Boo! For Barretstown features a Halloween themed 2.5km walk through the atmospheric woodland, on a quest to spot spooky creatures along the way. You can choose one of three start times (10am, 12noon and 2pm), so grab your best fancy-dress costume and have a fangtastic time!

Barretstown, offers free, specially designed camps and programmes for children and their families living with a serious illness — supported behind the scenes by 24-hour on site medical and nursing care.

Family tickets are €45 per car which includes parking. Visit https://www.barretstown.org/boo-

for-barretstown-family-halloween-

event/ for further information and to purchase your ticket.

The medically endorsed Therapeutic Recreation programmes at Barretstown are all about enabling children and families who are battling serious illnesses like cancer to have fun again.

And through that fun we can begin to repair the damage that the illness has done.