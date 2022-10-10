Kildare woman admits assault for coughing in face of gardaí during Covid-19 pandemic

A woman has admitted assaulting two gardai by coughing in their faces while Covid symptomatic at the ‘height of the pandemic’.

Agnieszka Konarzewska, 43, of 1163 Drogheda Street, Monasterevin admitted committing the offences at her address on August 15, 2020.

Sgt JJ Kirby told a sitting of Portlaoise District Court that she had “coughed at both gardai, coughed in the garda’s faces.”

The court heard the woman called gardai to her address and when they arrived she became “verbally aggressive” and “pulled down her mask and coughed on Garda Mulcahy’s face.” Sgt Kirby said the woman then also coughed in Garda Boshell’s face. Sgt Kirby said she had no previous convictions.

The defendant’s barrister said his client “was ashamed and embarrassed” about the matter. On the date in question, he said she had been sent home from work because she was “displaying symptoms of Covid”.

“And she dropped her mask and coughed into the face of Gardai?” Judge Andrew Cody asked.

The barrister explained that she had called gardai as “her husband was highly intoxicated” but “gardai were restricted in the assistance they could provide.” He said “there is also a sort of a language issue there.”

He said after the event she “went and took the appropriate test and immediately shared the good outcome.”

Judge Cody said had there been any previous convictions she would be facing a three month jail sentence. “To drop your mask and cough into the face, that is appalling,” he said.

While he said “it really should be a custodial sentence” he said he had to give her credit for no previous and her guilty plea. “It was a shocking episode, it really was,” he added.

However, Judge Cody said if the woman donated “€500 to the Garda benevolent fund, I will reluctantly strike out.”

When the barrister requested legal aid, Judge Cody said “I am being pushed to the limit here.” He said “she wants the State to pay for legal aid?” Her barrister explained that she qualified.

Judge Cody put the matter back to December 1 in order for the woman to bring €500 to court.