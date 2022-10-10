Lashings of success for Kildare beauty therapist at national awards event

A County Kildare skin and beauty therapist has landed a national award.

Hannah Noone, from Millicent, Clane, came out on top in an industry awards scheme which recognises the work of eyelash technicians.

Like many others, Hannah was unsure of her career path after leaving Scoil Mhuire Clane in 2019.

“I was at a crossroads with my career, I knew I wanted to work with people, because I’m a people person, I was between nursing and beauty therapy. I decided to take a while to make my decision and for a period I worked on makeup counters and doing freelance make-up on a part time basis.”

The arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 provided her with enough time to assess her options.

“I knew I wanted to do beauty and skin treatments , so I started out with doing a lash extensions course at Lash4ever in Newbridge (which provides courses as well as services) and started by practicing lash extensions on family and friends and then eventually grew a clientele. And since then my skin and beauty work has developed, from doing lashes in my dining room at home.”

Two years later Hannah has opened her own business - the Hannah Noone skin and beauty clinic at the Thompson Enterprise Centre, Kilcock Road, Clane, offering a range of beauty and skin treatments.

“Lash extensions are semi permanent lashes that extend the length of your eyelashes, typically lasting three to five weeks. They are one of my most popular treatments and I love doing them.”

She was nominated for two awards at the Irish NBL (nails, brows, lashes) annual awards event winning the classic lash technician category as well as the overall lash technician of the year award.

“When I learned I was nominated in two categories I was over the moon but to win both blew me away because there are some excellent technicians out there. All I could think was that the effort had paid off because a lot of hard work went into setting up the business and I feel now it was worthwhile.”

