The latest Leinster Leader is in shops and online this morning!

The current edition
Check out this week's Leinster Leader
We have the second instalment of our First Day of Schools feature focusing on Junior Infants across the county.
Also - were report on proposals to accommodate 400 Ukrainian citizens in the former Red House Hotel between Naas and Newbridge.
In Naas, we report on the official opening of Naas Community College.
In Sport, we bring you reports and analysis as Naas taken the Senior Football County title for the second year in a row.
All this and lots more in this week's Leinster Leader
