Overcrowding at Naas Hospital today

Naas Hospital
There are 19 people being treated on trolleys at Naas Hospital today.
At Portlaoise Hospital there are four people on trolleys and the figure for Tullamore Hospital is ten.
Nationally there are 559 patients on trolleys at hospitals around the country.
The most overcrowded hospital in the eastern region today is St James's Hospital where 41 patients are on trolleys.
