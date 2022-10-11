Search

11 Oct 2022

Robotics company FANUC opens first Irish facility in Kildare

Robotics company FANUC opens first Irish facility in Kildare

Allan Shine County Kildare Chamber CEO, Dara Callary TD, Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation and Minister Martin Heydon TD, at this afternoon’s launch in Maynooth

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

11 Oct 2022 4:40 PM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Robotics company FANUC has today officially opened the doors to its first ever Irish facility, based in Maynooth Business Campus, Co. Kildare.

The facility will consist of a 500 m2 training centre and a showroom which will be stocked with a range of robotics and automation solutions for demonstration, evaluation, and test purposes on a continuing basis.

Present at the opening today were FANUC’s European President & CEO Shinichi Tanzawa, Mitsuru Kitano Japanese Ambassador to Ireland, Mayor of Kildare Cllr Fintan Brett, Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation Dara Callary TD, Minister of State for Research & Development, Farm Safety and New Market Development Martin Heydon TD, government officials, system integrator partners and Irish based customers.

With a large number of clients within Ireland already, FANUC will use this base for continued customer support and growth in the Irish market. The site will also host organised, in-house training for FANUC’s larger customers and scheduled courses catering for smaller groups. In addition, the company will continue to develop its strong ties with Ireland’s higher education network, including the Technical Universities.

Speaking following today’s launch Chamber CEO, Allan Shine said, “This significant announcement by Fanuc demonstrates the attractiveness of the Mid East Region’s value proposition. This latest new addition to Kildare will help shape the future of our economy and will support the company’s global operations.

"I wish FANUC every success with this opening. Kildare is a competitive, innovative driven manufacturing hub and is primed for the technological transformation of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Kildare is at the forefront of Industry 4.0 development and adoption, aligned with the Government’s recent industrial strategy, Ireland’s Industry 4.0 Strategy 2020-2025”.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media