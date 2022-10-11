County councils in Kildare and Meath to jointly plan for the future development of Maynooth and surrounding areas

Kildare County Council and Meath County Council have announced that officials are preparing a Joint Local Area plan for the Maynooth and Environs area.

This plan will set out an overarching land use strategy for the proper planning and sustainable development of Maynooth over the lifetime of the plan to 2030.

A Council statement said: "The Plan will incorporate a framework for guiding the future development of transportation, housing, employment, retail, heritage, environmental and community infrastructure for the area.

"To encourage public participation at this stage in this process, an Issues Paper has been prepared which sets out the key planning issues pertaining to Maynooth.

"This is available to download from a new Consult portal specifically designed for this joint LAP: https://consult.maynooth.ie."

Submissions are invited from interested parties in relation to the Issues Paper over the next 6-week period, to be made before 4pm on Friday, 11th November 2022.

A ‘drop-in’ event will take place at the Glenroyal Hotel, Straffan Road, Maynooth, Co Kildare from 1pm to 8pm on Wednesday the 12th of October 2022.

Council staff from both Local Authorities will be available to answer general queries and provide guidance on the pre-draft consultation and plan-making process.

