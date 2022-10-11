Search

11 Oct 2022

PHOTOS: Protest by group opposed to proposed modular homes for displaced Ukrainian citizens due to lack of local services

PHOTOS: Protest by group opposed to proposed modular homes for displaced Ukrainian citizens due to lack of local services

The protest passing through Newbridge on Saturday (Photo: Martin Connelly)

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

11 Oct 2022 5:26 PM

Photos: Martin Connelly

A local group of residents opposing a plan to build modular homes for Ukrainian citizens held a protest in Newbridge on Saturday.


The demonstration by the Lakeside Park/Highfield/Dara Park (LHD) Action Group made its way down the Main Street and activists later gathered outside the town hall where speeches were made.

The group reiterated its concerns regarding the loss of a green area and a lack or proper sewage and flooding infrastructure in the area.

The government has approved the development of up to 500 units of modular accommodation nationwide and that final decision on sites will be informed by further site evaluation and engagement.

Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O’Loughlin has said that the minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Roderick O' Gorman will make a decision over proposed modular homes soon.

Kildare County Council said it was asked to identify a list of sites that may be suitable for the immediate development of temporary or permanent housing but that it was not consulted on the final choice of sites in Newbridge and Rathangan.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media