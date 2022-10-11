PHOTOS: Protest by group opposed to proposed modular homes for displaced Ukrainian citizens due to lack of local services

The protest passing through Newbridge on Saturday (Photo: Martin Connelly)
A local group of residents opposing a plan to build modular homes for Ukrainian citizens held a protest in Newbridge on Saturday.
The demonstration by the Lakeside Park/Highfield/Dara Park (LHD) Action Group made its way down the Main Street and activists later gathered outside the town hall where speeches were made.
The group reiterated its concerns regarding the loss of a green area and a lack or proper sewage and flooding infrastructure in the area.
The government has approved the development of up to 500 units of modular accommodation nationwide and that final decision on sites will be informed by further site evaluation and engagement.
Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O’Loughlin has said that the minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Roderick O' Gorman will make a decision over proposed modular homes soon.
Kildare County Council said it was asked to identify a list of sites that may be suitable for the immediate development of temporary or permanent housing but that it was not consulted on the final choice of sites in Newbridge and Rathangan.
