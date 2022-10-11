Kildare bungalow "in need of refurbishment" hits the market

The property for sale / PHOTO: BIDX1
This two-bedroom detached bungalow in Kildare is on the market.
The property at Longridge, Carbury goes under the hammer with a guide price of €80,000 at the BidX1 online auction on November 10.
The bungalow is in a derelict condition and is located on a site area of approx. 0.22 hectares (0.54 acres).
The property is located off the M4, between Edenderry and Enfield.
