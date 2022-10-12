KILDARE: Public launch of POP Teanga Teo at Naas school

Friday October 7 was a special day with the first public launch event of POP Teanga Teo at Gaelscoil Nás na Ríogh in Naas following a successful private release on September 30 in Ballykisteen Hotel Tipperary.

Patrick Redfern, DRUID Director said:

Míle Buíochas to Gaelscoil Nás Na Riogh and Príoide Anita Ní Gib for the kind invitation to launch “ POP Teanga , POP UP Gaelteacht on the special 20th anniversary party.

Our first successful encounter with the public/Tuismetheoirí for the project.

The concept is to introduce a soft powered invitation to the public to use their Cúpla Focal.

The caint, ceol agus craic as Gaeilge was for all to enjoy.

Fun and treats for the Daltaí, Muinteoirí agus Thuismetheoirí were shared with the entire community on the day. Supported by Lakelands Daries, Manhattan POPCorn and Shelton.

Distributors the event was enjoyed by all. The performance of Ritchie Berger from New York on the Uileann pipes added to the “as Gaeilge” event.

Míle Buíochas to Gaelcolaiste Nás Na Riogh and Conor McMahuna PríOide for the POP Teanga Foireann , Ceathara Daltaí as an scoil sin.