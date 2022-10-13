KILDARE: Alleged burglary gang members are granted bail

Four members of a group who gardaí have claimed are members of an organised crime gang have been granted bail in the High Court.

William Connors, 46, with an address given as 44 Acorn Downs in Newbridge; James Connors, 23, with an address at 1 Drumcairn Park in Tallaght, Dublin; Larry Connors, 19, with the same address given as William Connors; Larry O’ Reilly, 22, with an address listed as The Bram Stoker Hotel in Dublin 3; and Michael Connors, 23, with an address given as 1 Kiltalown Hill in Tallaght, all appeared before Naas District Court on October 12.

They are charged with a number of offences which allegedly took place on April 26 last at Rathmoylan in County Meath.

These alleged offences included: the handling of stolen property (a black Audi jeep valued at €45,000), attempted burglary, and possession of articles with the intention that they be used in the course of, or in connection with a theft or burglary.

The first two charges allegedly took place in Rathmoylan, but the documented location where the possession of articles charge was listed was the Lidl branch in Newhall, Naas.

William Connors was also charged with being in possession of a cloned car registration plate.

It was alleged that the group was chased by gardaí from Rathmullen to Naas on April 26 last, where their vehicle (which was allegedly being driven by William Connors) eventually crashed into a roundabout.

A garda with the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau told the court that the men were accused of committing burglaries across a number of counties, such as Kildare, Cavan, Carlow and Louth, as well as in Northern Ireland.

The garda also said that the group, who are all related through marriage, allegedly targeted elderly residents, as well as members of the Asian community, as they were of the belief that members of that community may have more high-value jewellery or cash.

It was also alleged that during the course of one burglary, the group obtained €250,000 worth of jewellery.

At a second hearing a number of charges were withdrawn against the defendants.

Larry O’Reilly appeared by videolink from Mountjoy Prison and the court heard that he is serving a a sentence with a release date about three months away.

Defending solicitor Tim Kennelly said that the defendant had a High court bail application that day. He also said that every effort should be made to have the books of evidence ready as soon as possible.

Sgt Dave Hanrahan said that a book of evidence was not yet available and he commented that this is a large and complex investigation involving five defendants.

The cases against the other four, who appeared personally in court, were also adjourned by Judge Desmond Zaidan.

