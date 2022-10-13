KILDARE: 70 witnesses in alleged girl rape case

Two men have appeared in Naas District Court charged with the alleged rape of rape of a girl a number of times.

The court heard from a garda witness that there are in excess of 70 witnesses in the case.

One of the defendants is facing seven allegations of rape and the other has six allegations and the offences are said to have taken place on dates in March and April 2020.

One of the defendants appeared in court via videolink and Detective Garda Christine Brady said the book of evidence was not yet ready and she sought an initial adjournment.

Ga Brady told of arresting the second defendant. She said he was cautioned and he remained silent.

The court was told that there was consent to bail in his case on condition that he provide €500 and an independent surety of €1,000.

A number of conditions were attached to the granting of bail including that he sign on three times a week at a named County Kildare garda station and have no contact with the alleged victim or any State witnesses.

He must also provide a mobile phone number, which he has done, and an address.

Gda Brady said it will be claimed that the incidents took place in an open area and a car and the defendants had resided close to each other.

Judge Desmond Zaidan told him that he must not contact any of the members of the extended family of the injured party or friends.

Sgt Dave Hanrahan told the court that the case file was not yet completed but this should take place this week.

Solicitor Tim Kennelly told the defendant, who appeared by videolink, that he would put pressure on the State to have the book of evidence ready by the adjourned date, October 19, when the other defendant will also appear.

