Local Kildare author to promote new book in Newbridge bookshop on Saturday

Margaret Doherty
A local Kildare author will be meeting readers in Farrell and Nephew bookshop in Newbridge on Saturday from 3pm.
Margaret Doherty has just published Everyday Things, A Song for the Honeybees”.
The shop said there will be a colouring competition, gift bags and a guest speaker from North Kildare Beekeepers Association.
