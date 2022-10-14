Overcrowding eases at Naas Hospital

Naas Hospital
There are two patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today.
However two hospitals in the eastern region, Beaumont and Connolly, have no patients on trolleys.
There are no patients on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital and three at Tullamore.
