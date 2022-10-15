3-bed cottage in Kildare sells for €220,000 at auction

In Kildare, a property needing refurbishment at Crooket House, Maganey was sold on iamsold.ie by Kehoe Auctioneers, Carlow Town.

The 3 bed cottage did require significant expenditure to restore to its former glory but presented huge potential for the right buyer.

There was significant interest locally and also from outside of the area and the property was sold to a buyer from mainland Europe for €220,000, above its guide of €199,950.

Elsewhere in Kildare, a fine family home at Mooretown, Rathcoffey was sold by Remax Team Lorraine Mulligan, Celbridge.

The 4-bedroom property offered 1700 sq. ft of well designed space and was sold for €545,000, some €25,000 above the advertised price.

While in Meath, The Property Shop Dunboyne sold a 2-bedroom apartment at No. 152 the Court, Dunboyne Castle. The apartment was offered a well laid out which would suit cash buyers and investors. The property was sold to a delighted new buyer at €205,000.

Online bidding platform iamsold, have noted higher levels of activity within the property sector leading into recent online auction, which took place on October 13th. The online auction specialists, who’s platform is used by over 300 auctioneers nationwide, saw a 42% increase in stock on the platform compared with the same time last year and a 36% increase compared with Q2 of 2022.

The stock nationwide has also seen increases, with an increase of 25% on last year and an increase of 16% on Q2 - 2022.

Patrick Folan, company director, noted “With the stock increases combined with strong enquiry levels and bids we are seeing on the platform, we believe the final quarter of the year will be some of the busiest months of the year. We are seeing significant interest from vendors in our platform as it is faster and more secure than other methods of sale. Buyers are also exchanging and we are seeing some surprisingly strong figures being achieved and believe there is still a strong buying

market out there despite the concerns around cost of living and interest rates.

Last week iamsold along with many of their partner auctioneers enjoyed a flurry of sales via the online binding bids platform, and now taking entries for upcoming auctions on November 17th and December 15th.

Some of the successful recent sales include: 65 St Patricks Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9, an investment property needing complete refurbishment was sold by Kelly Bradshaw Dalton, Drumcondra using the iamsold platform. Offered at bids over

€570,000, the property had strong interest from investors looking for a multi-unit investment. In total there were 8 parties registered to bid on the property and it was sold at €705,000, some €135,000 above the reserve price.



Offered for sale by Glen Estates, Donegal, 42 Meadowbank, Letterkenny, was another excellent, residential, investment opportunity. The property, which comprises of a 3 bed terrace plus two X 2 bed apartments is ideally located close to Letterkenny University Hospital. The property was offered at bids over €198,000 and successfully sold for €250,000 representing over 26% above the starting price.



While in Cootehill, Cavan, O'Reilly Taylor and Tweedy offered for sale a 3 bed, Georgian style residence. While in need of refurbishments, the property has fantastic potential and is ideally set close to Cootehill Town centre. The property, which was offered at bids over €149,000, sold for €195,000 - over 30% over the starting bids price.





iamsold are now taking entries for their upcoming online auctions on November 17th and December 15th.

For more information on the iamsold bidding platform or to discuss selling your property by auction, call the iamsold team on 01 244 0000 or visit their website www.iamsold.ie