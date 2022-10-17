Kildare judge lambasts man in case: ‘I would have a kennel for you’

A Naas District Court judge warned a man in his 20s to start respecting his mother.

Judge Desmond Zaidan made the comments during a domestic violence case that took place in the courthouse on Thursday, October 6.

The court was told that the man’s mother had taken out a protection order against him barring him from her home, as he had been repeatedly verbally abusive towards her.

Judge Zaidan remarked that the defendant had 'a serious attitude' on his last court appearance.

She also claimed that her son had an issue with abusing illicit substances.

The son told Judge Zaidan that he has moved out of the home and has also found a job.

His mother said she was moving house and that her son was welcome to move into the box-room of her new home, so long as he 'agreed to seek treatment for his drug issues.'

She also said that on one occasion, she agreed to give him a lift in her car.

However, he refused to talk to her during the journey, telling her to 'shut up' whenever she tried to speak.

After being told this, Judge Zaidan said: "Your mother gave you a lift, and you didn’t even say thanks. You need to find a way to respect your mam."

A probation report was handed in to the judge, which noted that he was refusing to co-operate and had even refused a urine sample to prove that he was drug-free.

The judge added: "Your mam is willing to invite you into her new home... but if I was her, I would have a kennel for you."

He added that he 'could tell' that the defendant was taking drugs based on his appearance.

The judge put in place a peace bond of 12 months on the man, but warned him: "If you break it, you will be back before me, and you won’t like me... usually if someone doesn’t comply with probation, I send them to jail."

Judge Zaidan also urged the man to seek treatment for his drug issues.