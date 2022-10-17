Search

17 Oct 2022

KILDARE: Newbridge drugs case sent to Naas Circuit Court

GUILTY PLEAS

17 Oct 2022 3:05 PM

A defendant involved in a €14,000 diamorphine charge, which is used in making heroin, has had his case sent forward to the Naas Circuit Criminal Court.

Evan Hughes, with an address listed as 27 Glenfield Grove in Clondalkin, Dublin 22, was arrested following a search on a property at Robert Street in Newbridge on March 5 last.

There, gardaí found what they suspected to be €7,000 worth of crack cocaine.

On April 7 last, Detective Garda Seamus Doyle told the court that following an analysis, the haul was in fact €14,000 worth of heroin.

On the latest court date — Thursday, October 6 — the 21-year-old pleaded guilty to the offences.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing €1,770, which gardaí said was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

It was heard that the money was discovered in a property in Ballyfermot as part of a follow-up search by gardaí.

Judge Desmond Zaidan sent the defendant’s case forward to the next sittings of Naas Circuit Criminal Court, which will commence at the courthouse on Tuesday, October 11.

