Water supply disruptions announced for parts of Kildare

Water disruptions have been announced by Kildare County Council (KCC).
Essential works will be taking in place on Tuesday, October 18 from 9am until 5pm in the following areas: Johnstown garden Centre, Johnstown Village, Kerdiffstown, Westown, Forenaughts, Tipper East, Tipper West, Fishery Lane, Toberton and Johnstown Gardens.
KCC has said that residents may experience low pressure or total loss of supply during the works.
Further essential works will be carried out on Wednesday, October 19 from 10.30am until approximately 4pm.
KCC has said that residents in the following areas will experience loss of supply or low pressure during the works: Barnhall Road, Leixlip, Stacumay Lane, Alensgrove Cottages, Back Weston, Youngs Cross, Lucan/Celbridge Road ( Brewery), Elm Hall Nursing Home, and Shikeen road as far as Celbridge Bridge.
