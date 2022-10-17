UPDATE: Missing 41-year-old man has been located safe and well

Zubair Aslam
Zubair Aslam, 41 years of age who was missing from Togher, Co. Cork since Sunday, October 16, 2022 has been located safe and well.
An Garda Síochána would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter.
