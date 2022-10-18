KILDARE: Next phase in upgrade of Leixlip Water Treatment Plant has begun

The next phase in the upgrade to the Leixlip Water Treatment Plant has begun, Irish Water said.

The plant supplies drinking water to approximately 620,000 customers across the Greater Dublin Area, including Kildare County.

Almost €20 million has been invested into the upgrading and modernisation works at the plant, which will ensure security of quality water supply to homes and businesses across the Kildare region in the years ahead.

These works have also resulted in the removal of the Leixlip Water Supply Scheme from the EPA’s list of ‘at risk’ supplies and ensuring that the water supply quality continues to improve.

In March of this year County Kildare Chamber held a discussion with Irish Water and feed into the organisation’s consultation phase regarding the Eastern and Midlands Strategic Plan. The Chamber has consistently called for a more secure, resilient, and sustainable delivery system, to meet growing demand.

Allan Shine, County Kildare Chamber CEO said “water supply and demand balance in Kildare, is critical. This announcement by Irish Water is welcomed by the Chamber and will go some way towards increasing the security and resilience of water supply, in the region, supporting existing and future residential and commercial development.

"Two of the largest water treatment plants supplying water to Kildare, a portion of Wicklow and Dublin are located in Kildare, one in Leixlip and one in Ballymore Eustace.

"This is the largest and most heavy populated service area in the Country. Improving the delivery and sustainability of water supply throughout our Island is vital for the continued growth of the mid-east region.

"We in County Kildare Chamber welcome this improvement and upgrading of our water treatment plant in Leixlip which will guarantee confidence to our business industry in the water supply generation within the region.”