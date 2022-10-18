Amazon officially opens first processing centre on Kildare-Dublin border

Tech giant Amazon has opened up a new processing centre in Baldonnell, Dublin. The 630,000 square foot centre is Amazon's first such facility in Ireland.

The multinational company says it will provide faster delivery for customers across the country, including one-day delivery on hundreds of thousands of items.

It is understood that 500 new jobs have been created across a wide range of roles as a result of the new centre.

An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar visited the company's new centre and unveiled a plaque to mark its official opening.

He described the opening of the centre as a 'really important investment' in the country.

"There are jobs available at all levels including many high-skilled jobs in engineering and IT among others," Mr Varadkar said.

He added: "This investment indicates a strong commitment to Ireland by Amazon."

In related news, Amazon Web Services (AWS),the cloud computing division of Amazon, said yesterday that it plans to invest $5 billion (around €5.092 billion) in Thailand over the next 15 years.

This will be done in order to strengthen its infrastructure in the country.