Ireland's first TV series using Lámh sign language to broadcast this week

Ireland's first ever television series using manual sign language will broadcast this week.

RTÉjr's Dizzy Deliveries will teach Lámh signs - used by children with intellectual disabilities and other communication challenges - in a fun and interactive way.

Each episode features a young person with Down syndrome, Autism or other communication difficulties who use Lámh to support their communication and self-expression.

Coinciding with National Lámh Day, this live action series will be the first to give a platform to the thousands of Irish kids who use Lámh daily.

Head of Children's and Young People's content at RTÉ, Suzanne Kelly, said, "Everyone at RTÉjr is so excited to be involved in commissioning, broadcasting & supporting Dizzy Deliveries, RTÉjr's first ever Lámh series. Diversity and inclusion is at the very core of this project which is so important to RTÉjr.

"Dizzy Deliveries will both entertain and enable all children to communicate and engage with each other. We hope it will positively promote and normalise the use of Lámh while incorporating the key elements to all good young children’s television – colour, characters, fun and laughter."

Manager at Lámh, Mary Cullen said: “Difficulties with communication are often hidden and society may not be aware of the supports that people use to help with communication.

"A TV show like Dizzy Deliveries can help society to see that there are lots of different supports that people use to communicate in Ireland, including Lámh. Children who benefit from Lámh will now see other children on TV, who communicate just like they do, which can help them to recognise just how capable they are.”



Dizzy Deliveries follows Joe the Delivery man, played by much-loved magician Joe Daly, and Ozzy his robot side-kick on their adventures. Lámh tutor Deirdre Coleman plays the character of Aisling who gives Joe his daily jobs and teaches Lámh to the viewers.

The show is directed by renowned BAFTA award winning writer and director Nia Ceidiog, whose writing credits include the original Fireman Sam series.

The first episode of Dizzy Deliveries will air on RTÉjr on Wednesday October 19 at 09.50am and repeats at 12.10pm and 4.30pm each weekday thereafter on RTÉjr and RTÉ player.

Image: RTÉ