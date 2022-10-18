Search

18 Oct 2022

Change in way grants are calculated for Kildare estates

Change in way grants are calculated for Kildare estates

Aras Chill Dara

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

18 Oct 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

Kildare County Council wants to use the size of green areas to calculate grants paid to residents in housing developments.

These grants are used for the upkeep of the areas, including grass cutting.

Up to now the grants were based on amount per house, the area of the estate and the amount of green space - with a minimum of €100 being given over.

Now the council wants to allocate the money based on the amount of open space - and these must be certified by a “suitably qualified surveyor, engineer, or similar professional.”

The €100 minimum grant still applies.

The council was also seeking that new estates seeking funding must be taken in charge by the council. Taken in charge means that major infrastructural work such as drainage is the responsibility of the council.

Local authority estates are treated differently. These get a standard amount of €12 per house, subject to a minimum of €300 and a maximum of €1,200.

However Cllr Bill Clear told a KCC meeting that the new proposal does not recognise that some estates have more open areas and Cllr Mark Stafford claimed that a surveyor report could cost €300.


Cllr Tracey O'Dwyer

Cllr Tracey O’Dwyer called for public and private estates to be treated similarly and she pointed out that some estates have “vast amounts of grass but few houses.”

And Cllr Noel Heavey criticised the suggestion that estates not taken in charge be omitted from the scheme.

Cllr Padraig McEvoy said that the measuring of the open spaces could  be done by council staff working on taking estates in charge.

KCC official Marian Higgins said the cost of the survey was about €100, which Cllr Suzanne Dole said is “rather optimistic”. She said the work needs to be done by the residents groups.

Cllr Ivan Keatley said the estates can be left for years without being taken in charge and he said that once estate residents are paying property tax they should be entitled to apply for the grant.

The new proposal was agreed , with the proviso that estates not taken in charge and not maintained by a developer but where residents are paying property taxes are entitled to the grant.

Read more Kildare news

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media