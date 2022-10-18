Kildare County Council announces essential works near Naas to repair a burst

File Photograph: a burst water main
Kildare County Council (KCC) has announced that essential works will take place in a number of areas near Naas.
The following areas will be without water tomorrow Wednesday October 19, 2022, from 9am to 4pm to repair a burst in the Rathasker area: Rathasker, St Conleths Place, St Michael’s Terrace and The Alley.
KCC added: "Expect cloudy water for a period when flow is returned and allow time for system to reach full pressure."
