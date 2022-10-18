Search

18 Oct 2022

Kildare Senator planning law to ban criminals using fake number plates

Vincent P Martin is anything but green on the campaign trail

Senator Vincent P Martin

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

18 Oct 2022 5:30 PM

A senator is planning a new law to stop criminals using fake number plates on stolen cars.
Gardaí have claimed that roaming burglary gangs are increasingly using cloned number plates to stop them being tracked or identified.
If a getaway car has a false registration number and is caught on CCTV, it's very difficult for gardaí to trace the owner or occupants.
Senator Vincent P Martin of the Green Party has now drawn up draft laws to regulate individuals or companies who manufacture, sell or supply registration plates.
In the UK, anyone who buys replacement plates must first show photo ID and proof of ownership of the vehicle - but no such rules exist here.

Senator Martin's Transport (Vehicle Registration Plate Suppliers) Bill 2022 also calls for the Minister for Transport to set up a register of operators in this sector.
Under the draft legislation, a person who commits an offence under this Act is liable to a fine or a prison term of up to six months.
Senator Martin, who is set to introduce the draft bill in the Seanad in coming weeks said he has consulted widely with gardaí on the issue.
He said: "I have consulted with gardaí and other stakeholders in this area, including the Joint Policing Committee in Kildare.
"I plan to finalise the Bill and introduce it in the Seanad in the next few weeks.
"This will be the first step in the journey to it becoming law hopefully in the coming months".
Last April, a stolen high-powered Audi SQ5 that crashed in Naas after a garda chase was linked to 40 burglaries across the country.
Gardaí believe the vehicle was travelling on the motorway network with different false registration plates being placed on it.
The vehicle smashed into a roundabout and flipped over and five suspects were later arrested.
Many garda cars currently have Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology which can scan registration plates but they must first stop a vehicle to check the driver's documents against their database. 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media