KILDARE: "Stay safe on roads" message as vehicles collide amid Weather Warnings

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads today as Met Eireann has issued Orange and Yellow weather warnings for heavy rain.

On the M50 earlier, two lanes were blocked following a road traffic collision near Junction 5 (Finglas).

Traffic was heavy in both directions due to onlookers slowing down to view the incident.

Experts fallen leaves are adding to dangerous water-logged conditions created by heavy rainfall.

There are Yellow Rainfall warnings for Cavan, Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Meath, Monaghan with heavy rain on Wednesday and Wednesday night, with the possibility of thundery downpours which will lead to localised flooding and some disruption.

There is an Orange rainfall warning for Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford, and Wicklow until midnight Wednesday where heavy rain with the possibility of thundery downpours, will lead to localised flooding.

Localised flooding and some disruption is expected for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, and Tipperary.

Road users in areas affected by the Orange Warnings for heavy rain are advised to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey.

The following advice is being given to road users on foot of the weather warnings. Motorists;

Drivers need to slow down and allow a greater braking distance between themselves and the vehicle in front in wet weather conditions. This is especially important on high speed roads such as dual carriageways and motorways where there is increased danger of aquaplaning

T ake special care when driving behind goods vehicles as they generate a considerable amount of spray which reduces your visibility, hold back to where you can see their mirrors.

If the road ahead is flooded choose another route, do not attempt to drive through it. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think. The verge may have subsided and there may also be trees or branches that have fallen that may not be visible.

Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic that have been put there by the local council or An Garda Síochána.

After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance - this helps to dry the brakes.

Drive with dipped headlights at all times.

Advice to Pedestrians, Cyclists and motorcyclists;



Visibility and light is reduced in poor weather conditions. Keep safe by making sure you can be seen. Wear bright clothing and consider wearing high visibility material.

Walk on the right-hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths.

Cyclist should ensure that they and their bike are visible to other road users by investing in a good set of front and rear lights (white at the front, red at the back) and by wearing clothes that help you be seen on your bike, consider wearing high visibility material.

