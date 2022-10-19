KILDARE: Suspected cocaine and heroin found in Naas house

FILE PHOTO
A man was arrested after a search of a house in Naas yielded quantities of suspected cocaine and heroin.
An intelligence-led operation led officers to the property in Naas East on Monday, October 17.
Suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €500 was found as well as €250 of suspected heroin.
A man was arrested and charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
Court proceedings will follow in coming weeks.
