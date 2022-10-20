Cash and tools stolen from home near Donadea, Co Kildare

FILE PHOTO
Gardaí are investigating a burglary in the Donadea area on Friday, October 14 last.
A sum of cash as well as a quantity of tools were taken.
The incident happened at a property in Ovidstown between 10am and 8pm.
Anybody with information is asked to contact Clane Gardaí.
