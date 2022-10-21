KILDARE: Row erupts over 140 trees facing the chop for cycle lane plan

Some 140 poplar trees may be facing the chop to facilitate cycle paths near a new housing development in Naas.

The trees are located at Blessington Road and Cllr Anne Breen asked that a survey be carried out on the condition of the trees ,which are adjacent to the building site.

She told a Naas Municipal District meeting that the survey should be done “with a view to their protection.”

Cllr Colm Kenny sought information about plans for developers to take down trees in proximity to new developments at Blessington Road, Tipper West and Craddockstown.

Cllr Anne Breen said residents are concerned about this adding “it is a lot of trees to take down.”

Cllr Kenny noted that while cycle paths are also part of the plan and have a role in reducing pollution, “trees do the same thing.”

Cllr Bill Clear said that the cycle lanes will be needed for the residents of the new estates.

According to KCC, the issue with the poplar trees on the Blessington Road relates to the

incorporation of a cycling lane which has the potential to compromise the root system and the retention of the trees.

A meeting is due to take place with developer Ballymore Homes to discuss the matter and “see what if any alternatives may be available to resolve the conflict between the cycle track proposal and retaining the trees.”

The NMD meeting heard the original planning application for the homes dates back to 2015 when permission for 395 houses was sought and time extension to this was later applied for.

KCC has pointed out that all of the information relating to the plan is available in the normal way and a landscaping plan is also available to view.

KCC official Stephen Deegan told the meeting that the current design will have an impact on the trees but a tree expert’s report on the issue is awaited.

He said KCC has to be aware of safety issues and the possibility of trees falling.

He also said there is an option to replace trees and further meetings are planned with developer Ballymore Homes.

He said the creation of cycle lanes will have an impact on the trees and a likely solution is the construction of the cycle lanes and the planting of mature trees.

But poplar trees don’t enjoy universal popularity - nother KCC official, Simon Wallace, said if the planning application was being made the first time today, he would oppose the planning of poplars because of the damage roots can cause to infrastructure.

“Poplars grow fast and are second only in nuisance to leylandis,” added Mr Wallace.

Nevertheless some people living locally are campaigning hard for the trees to stay.

The Oak Glade residents association claims Ballymore is in talks with KCC about the possibility of removing the trees. In a letter to residents the group claimed there is a requirement for the trees to be retained. The group is seeking an invitation to attend a meeting “where the future of the trees will be decided.”

It’s encouraging residents to email KCC with requests to keep the trees in place.

In a statement Ballymore Group said: "Ballymore is currently engaging closely with Kildare County Council on delivering infrastructure as part of the creation of a mixed-use development including nearly 400 residential units on a 22-hectare site between Blessington Road and Tipper Road in Naas. All construction is within the grant of planning issued by Kildare County Council on February 15, 2017."

