MISSING: Gardaí renew appeal for assistance in tracing whereabouts of 42-year-old man

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 42-year-old Rafal Waligora.
Rafal has been missing from his home in Newbridge since Saturday, October 15 2022.
Rafal is described as 5 foot 9 in height with brown eyes.
He has grey hair which is almost shoulder-length, shaved at the sides, and is often tied up in a ponytail.
Anyone with information that can assist Gardaí in locating Rafal asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 431212, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
