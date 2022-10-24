Search

24 Oct 2022

Kildare judge criticises absences at domestic violence hearings

Judge Desmond Zaidan. File Pic

Reporter:

Court reporter

24 Oct 2022 1:35 PM

A Kildare judge has criticised the rate of apparent absences at domestic violence hearings in Naas District Court.

Judge Desmond Zaidan made the comments during a domestic violence hearing on Thursday, October 20, when the alleged injured party failed to turn up to the courthouse.

The judge previously granted the alleged injured party a protection order earlier on in the year.

It was heard that the injured party called in sick, but did not present a medical cert.

After being informed of her absence, the defendant's solicitor, Tim Kennelly, said that it didn't 'surprise' him.

He told the judge that the evidence, which included video evidence, would prove his client's innocence.

Judge Zaidan said that he would strike out the case without prejudice, adding that he was frustrated at granting 'one-sided' orders to people who would not appear in court on follow-up dates.

"She won't be the first, and she won't be the last," he said: "I can only comment on my district, but there is a pattern here... there is substance behind my comments."

Earlier this year on March 24, Judge Zaidan made a similar critique regarding a woman's decision in a case to withdraw her accusation of a barring order breach.

He said that it was 'only a matter of time before a smart solicitor sues the State' on behalf of their client whose partner has accused them of a breach, only to later withdraw it.

The judge added: "They are taking away from genuine victims of domestic violence.

He also suggested at the time that the Director of Public Prosecutions should ask for a breakdown of domestic violence allegations.

