KILDARE: Vote denied to reallocate €20K in funding from road maintenance works

A vote was put to local representatives at the latest Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District (MD) meeting on Wednesday, October 19, to consider allocating €20,000 to residents associations.

It occured when those in attendance were discussing the preliminary figures for KCC's annual budget.

Independent councillor Fiona McLoughlin-Healy suggested to her fellow representatives that €20,000 should be taken from Kildare County Council's (KCC) funding for festivals and road maintenance works, and instead should be allocated to residents' associations.

Her suggestion was supported by councillors such as Chris Pender of the Social Democrats and Peggy O' Dwyer of Fine Gael.

Cllr McLoughlin-Healy said: "We know from research that €20,000 would have a big impact."

Fine Gael Cllr Tracey O' Dwyer disagreed with Cllr McLoughlin-Healy, suggesting instead that KCC should gather more details before deciding on the allocation.

Her comments were supported by Fianna Fáil Cllr Noel Heavey, who added: "I am not looking to vote on things that I do not have the proper details for.

"We need to be more informed (on this matter)."

Cathaoirleach and Fianna Fáil Cllr Suzanne Doyle pointed out that the vote must go ahead today, but added that any suggested amendments could be examined at a later date.

When Cllr Doyle put Cllr Fiona McLoughlin-Healy's suggestion to a vote, four voted in favour of it, while five voted against it, leaving two abstentions.

Cllr Doyle then asked those in attendance to vote on whether or not they accepted the budget.

All representatives present except for two accepted it.

OTHER FIGURES

A number of other preliminary figures were detailed at the meeting.

It was heard that the MD would allocate more funding to KCC's Library Service, and would also allow for the provision of seven new jobs with KCC's parks and recreation section.

Local representatives were also told that an increase in energy costs and water charges could be expected.

KCC's full budgetary meeting will take place next month on November 21 at 3pm.