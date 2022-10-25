Search

25 Oct 2022

"Second Chance Debs" fundraiser event to support family carers in Kildare

"Second Chance Debs" fundraiser event to support family carers in Kildare

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

25 Oct 2022 3:15 PM

Family Carers Ireland are hosting a fundraising event on November 11 in The Hamlet Court Hotel, Johnstownbridge - a Second Chance Debs.

Did you miss your Debs the first time around, maybe you enjoyed it so much you want to go again?

Then a Second Chance Debs is for you.

All profits made from the Second Chance Debs will support the work of Family Carers Ireland.

Sarah Houlihan, Support Manager with Family Carers Ireland covering the region of Kildare and Wicklow, said:

"We are the national charity supporting the 500,000+ family carers across the country who care for loved ones such as children or adults with additional needs, physical or intellectual disabilities, frail older people, those with palliative care needs or those living with chronic illnesses, mental health challenges or addiction.

"As a not-for-profit organisation, we support family carers and young carers through the provision of free emergency care planning, counselling, specialised training and education programmes, wellbeing support, crisis management, emergency respite/respite provision, advocacy, peer support groups, information on rights and entitlements and many other worthwhile initiatives.

"Family carers form the backbone of our healthcare system in Ireland and have been the forgotten frontline against covid-19. They are the family members, friends and neighbours looking after the most vulnerable within our communities. Very often they put aside their own needs, sacrificing their own health and wellbeing to ensure the person they care for has their needs meet. Without support for family carers, the long-term sustainability of people being cared for at home is at risk, which will place increased demands on our already over stretched health care system.

"The experience of being a family carer or knowing a family carer may strike a chord with you. Your business can help support these caring individuals from your local community through Family Carers Ireland."

Tickets are available through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.ie.

Full tickets cost €60 plus booking fee and supporters tickets cost €10 plus booking fee. 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media