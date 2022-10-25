Kildare Senator: ‘Reform of the Seanad is long overdue’

A Senator based in Kildare has said that reform of Seanad Éireann 'is long overdue.'

Fianna Fail Senator Fiona O’Loughlin called for the 'expanding of the democratic franchise' of Seanad.

Her announcement follows after she introduced the Curragh of Kildare (Amendment) Bill 2022 in a bid to tackle illegal encampment on the Curragh last week.

The Newbridge-based politician said that education has become more accessible, and more people are completing a third level education than in the 1930s, and as such, to exclude certain graduates 'is elitist and does not make logical sense.'

Senator Fiona O' Loughlin, Fianna Fáil. File Pic

She said: "A graduate of Technological University, TU, Dublin, University of Limerick, UL, or any other third level institution is just as entitled to participate in the democratic functions of this House as any other graduate.

"It is completely unjust and is insulting to those who, for whatever reason, did not attend the 'right college' to earn them a democratic vote."

"We have seen little or no action on the topic since the passing of the seventh amendment in 1979.

"There have now been 16 Administrations that have, frankly, ignored the 92 per cent 'Yes' vote in that referendum," she concluded.