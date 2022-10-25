LATEST: Search announced for 42-year-old man who went missing from Newbridge, County Kildare

Rafał is described as 5 foot 9 in height with brown eyes. He has grey hair which is almost shoulder-length, shaved at the sides, and is often tied up in a ponytail.
A search for a missing Newbridge resident will take place tomorrow morning.
Rafał Waligora has been missing from his home since Saturday, October 15, 2022.
Gardaí recently released a new appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of the 42-year-old.
The event will take place in the Milltown and Pollardstown Fen area.
People with drones and/or dogs are being sought to assist in the search.
Anyone with information that can assist Gardaí in locating Rafał asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 431212, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
The Facebook link for the event can be accessed by clicking here.
