LATEST: Section of M7 closed as traffic diverted between Monasterevin and Kildare

A section of the M7 motorway eastbound between Junction 14 and Junction 13 is closed as emergency services deal with an overturned lorry.
The incident happened around 6.30pm this evening.
Hundreds of motorists were caught up in the tailbacks which stretched several kilometres.
Traffic is being diverted off the M7 at Junction 14 and rejoining the motorway again at Kildare Village.
A separate collision on the M7 westbound between Naas and the M7/M9 interchange was cleared earlier.
