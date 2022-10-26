Kildare man used own fists to break car window in ‘road rage’ incident

Naas courthouse
Naas District Court was told that a man became so enraged during a 'road rage' incident that he broke the back window of a car with his bare fists.
Sean Skidmore, with an address listed as 32 Maynooth Road in Celbridge, pleaded guilty to the offence on Thursday, October 20.
DETAILS
Gardaí told Judge Desmond Zaidan that the incident involving the 34-year-old followed after he had 'traded hand gestures' with another driver at Ballymany, Newbridge on March 28, 2019.
It was heard that the total cost of the damages caused to the other driver’s car window was €300.
Mr Skidmore will return to Naas District Court for sentencing on March 16, 2023.
